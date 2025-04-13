Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,269,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 36,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

