Heritage Trust Co Takes $217,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,421.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 456,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.