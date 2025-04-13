Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $32,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE RDY opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

