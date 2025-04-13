Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 524,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 236,970 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,620,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
XSMO stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.