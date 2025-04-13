Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $194,000 in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. TD Cowen upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley cut Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

