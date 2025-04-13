Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 618,364 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 167,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

