Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

