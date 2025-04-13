Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $49,978.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.