Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.10 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

