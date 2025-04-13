10,000 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 4.4 %

SEAT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

