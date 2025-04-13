Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on HIW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

