Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.28.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $670.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.74. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.