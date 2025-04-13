Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

