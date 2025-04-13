APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 5,100 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,149,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 638,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

