Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,863 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

Southern States Bancshares Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

