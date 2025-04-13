Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SWK opened at $59.01 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

