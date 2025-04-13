Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Investar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Investar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

