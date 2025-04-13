Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,350 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 348,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,319,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATO opened at $151.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

