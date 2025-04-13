Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Shares of SYY opened at $70.39 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

