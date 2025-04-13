Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,596 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 128,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 275,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,628,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.91.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

