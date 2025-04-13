Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after acquiring an additional 463,098 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $16,224,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 363,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veracyte Price Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.