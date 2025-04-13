Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $631,000 in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $6,869,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Semrush by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 541,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 17,118 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $191,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 404,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,910.40. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $664,848.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,801.11. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,182 shares of company stock worth $3,097,575. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

