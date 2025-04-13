Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.49. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

