Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $5,613,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.