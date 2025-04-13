Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

