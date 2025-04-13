StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EKSO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

