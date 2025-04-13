Best Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

Shopify, Vertiv, HubSpot, Mondelez International, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies whose primary business involves operating platforms for online communication, content sharing, and social networking. These stocks are influenced by factors such as user engagement growth, advertising revenue, and technological innovations that help maintain or expand market share in the digital space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 11,261,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,733. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.26. 7,906,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS stock traded down $23.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.14. 764,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,444. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,835.54, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.91. 5,293,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031,003. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE stock traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.17. 1,640,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,322. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.97. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

