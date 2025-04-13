Best Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 10th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, Schlumberger, ConocoPhillips, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, or marketing of petroleum and related products. These stocks tend to be sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices, geopolitical events, and global market dynamics that impact energy supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,923,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.84 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,984,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.96. Chevron has a 12 month low of $133.88 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,618. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $380.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $49.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $776.85. The stock had a trading volume of 901,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,851. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $884.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.96. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,227,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,854,280. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE COP traded down $9.24 on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $6.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. 4,513,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

