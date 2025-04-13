Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,390 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:WST opened at $210.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.85. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $394.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

