FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.46 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

