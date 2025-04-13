Argent Trust Co Has $285,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

