Argent Trust Co Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VHT opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average is $266.56. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

