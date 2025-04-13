Argent Trust Co Has $420,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,919 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 359,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.76 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

