Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $89.34 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

