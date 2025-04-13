Covestor Ltd Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,560,800.16. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.