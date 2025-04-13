Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 533,600 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11,353.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $23,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

VRNS stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.