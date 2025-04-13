Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 20,661 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,544 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LUV opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

