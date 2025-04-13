Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,053,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,536,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,192,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.