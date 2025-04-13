Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 2.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $96.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $51.72. 4,243,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,428,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.48.
View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.