Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 2.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $96.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $51.72. 4,243,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,428,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.