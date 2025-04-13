Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $24,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

