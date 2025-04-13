Cerity Partners LLC Sells 638 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $172.68 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average is $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

