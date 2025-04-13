Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $132,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after buying an additional 565,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,332.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 232,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at $80.36 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

