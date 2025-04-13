Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.83 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

