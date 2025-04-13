iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 365,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 102,328 shares.The stock last traded at $78.35 and had previously closed at $77.38.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.
About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
