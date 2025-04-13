EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 175,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 541,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $721.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.77.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,366.40. This represents a 44.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $92,172.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,216.34. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,607 shares of company stock worth $4,969,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3,600.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

