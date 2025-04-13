Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1133000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.