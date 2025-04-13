Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 196,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 338,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $527.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Solutions International news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $662,493.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,981,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,824,423.96. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSIX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $8,718,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Further Reading

