Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.65. 911,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,974,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Get Macerich alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAC

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -86.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.