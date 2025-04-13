Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 706,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 245,760 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in MBIA by 557.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 92,892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MBIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MBIA Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:MBI opened at $3.90 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. On average, analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.