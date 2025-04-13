Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -840.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

